Vivian Burrow-Miracle
Vivian Burrow-Miracle

February 04, 1941 - February 28, 2019

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. -- Vivian Burrow-Miracle, 78, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, peacefully, with her family at her side.
She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Tomah, the daughter of Alfred and Edna Linder.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Norman) Watchpocket, Lisa (Shawn) Aeschlimann, Tina Burrow; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marguerite Williams and Mary (Roger) Brockman; stepbrother, Tom Westpfahl; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Lou Linder and Judith Markgraf.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis., with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. and reception to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, 608-238-8406.
Published on March 3, 2019
