Virginia M. Williams

PRAIRIE - DU CHIEN -- Virginia M. Williams, 89, of Prairie du Chien died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Clare Bridge (Brookdale) assisted living in La Crosse. Ginny was born July 8, 1929, to Dr. Henry and Florence (McIntosh) Gauger in Prairie du Chien. She graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1947.

After high school, Ginny attended La Crosse State College for two years, but did not complete her degree. She married Griffith Williams June 20, 1953, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien. While raising three young sons, Ginny worked outside the home at the Todd Shop clothing store and also worked for a time in the Crawford County Clerk's office.

In 1967, Ginny returned to college in La Crosse to finish her degree and follow her mother into the teaching profession. Earning her B.A. at age 40 in 1969, Ginny taught sixth grade at the B.A. Kennedy School in Prairie du Chien for 21 years, until her retirement in 1990. During much of her teaching career, Ginny advised the school's Safety Patrol program, leading the yearly patrol trips to Washington, D.C. She was chosen to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery during the patrol visit to D.C. in 1982. Ginny also directed the spelling bee program at B.A. Kennedy School for several years. During her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the public library and at her church.

Ginny is survived by her three sons, Gregory Williams of Lakeland, Fla., Bradley Williams of La Crosse, and Eric Williams of Prairie du Chien; two grandchildren, Ethan and Jeremy Williams; and one sister, Doris Nero of Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Griffith, in 2000; and sister, Kathryn Sutton, in 1999.

The Williams family wishes to thank the staff of the Clare Bridge (Brookdale) assisted living facility in La Crosse, where Ginny was a resident from 2013 until her death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 6, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, with the Rev. Lori Kleppe as the officiant.

Friends may call one hour before services at the church.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien is helping the family with arrangements.