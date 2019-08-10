Virginia 'Ginny' V. Trehus

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Virginia "Ginny" V. Trehus, 90, of La Crescent died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services. She was born in Los Angeles, June 21, 1929, to Calvin and Viola (Stolz) Christie and was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Oct. 8, 1949, she was married to Ken Trehus and he preceded her in death in 2000, after over 50 years of marriage. Early in their married life they moved to the Midwest to raise a family. For 25 years, Ginny worked at the Sears store in La Crosse and was an active member of the La Crescent Applefest committee and served on the La Crescent United Methodist Church board. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, golf, reading and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her four daughters, Nancy (Larry Ryan) Trehus of Tucson, Ariz., Vicki (Aron) Lemke of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Kathy (Tom) Williams of La Crosse, Wendy (Steve) Nielsen of Faribault, Minn.; two grandsons; and two great grandsons. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Ginny's life will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St.