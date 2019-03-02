Virginia A. Mullikin
Virginia A. Mullikin

March 02, 2019

Virginia A. Mullikin Virginia "Ginny" A. (Finch) Mullikin
ONALASKA -- Virginia "Ginny" A. (Finch) Mullikin, 82, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, in The Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with Pastor Karyn Bodenschatz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday. A full obituary can be read www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 5, 2019
