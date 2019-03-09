Virginia A. Marsolek

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. -- Virginia A. Marsolek, 67, of Independence was called to be by the Lord's side Saturday, March 9, 2019, while residing at Grandview Care Center in Blair, Wis.

Virginia ("Gin" or "Virg") was born June 19, 1951, rural Independence, to Jerome and Florence (Dubiel) Kreibich. She married Dennis J. Marsolek Sept. 8, 1973, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. Together they remained in Independence where she worked most of her life as a nursing assistant at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall. Virginia had an overwhelming love for her granddaughter and a great appreciation of jewelry and antiques. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her best friend, Dennis. It was never "goodbye"... always " see you later."

Survivors include her husband, Dennis, of Independence; daughter, Marcy (Casey) Engebretson; and granddaughter, Mayla Jean Engebretson of Black River Falls; brother, Jerome "Jerry" Kreibich Jr. (Karla) of Eleva; sister, Sharon (Ken) Lessman of Independence; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Florence Kreibich.

Edison Funeral Home of Independence is assisting the family with private arrangements according to Virginia's wishes.

The family would like to thank Grandview Care Center for their care and compassion, as well as St. Croix Hospice, especially Pat Beier who helped the family more than she will ever know. A special thank you to cousin, Sally Dale of Blair and cousin, Eleanore Christianson of Independence for the love and support to Virginia and her family.

Online condolences may be offered at .