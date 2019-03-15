Virginia Klein
June 22, 1928 - March 15, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Virginia M. Klein, 90, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, La Crosse, Wis.
Virginia was born June 22, 1928, in Caledonia to Lawrence and Hermina (Gaspard) Schmitz. She married Gaylord Klein Sept. 28, 1949, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Gaylord passed away Nov. 28, 2017.
Virginia farmed with her husband for many years, and she was his devoted caregiver. She loved birds, and she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and reading. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Jim Henley), Jackie (John) Vatland, Karen (John) Plitzuweit, and Tim (Cindy) Klein; daughter-in-law, Darlene Klein; grandchildren, Josh, Jasmine, Leah, Sam, Tabetha, Cory, Dylan and Derek; great-grandchildren, Jax, Jerek, Bennett, Grant, Owen, Andrew, and Evelyn; sister, Joanne (Larry) Klug; and sisters-in-law, Lois Schmitz and Lois Klein.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom; grandson, Zecharia; granddaughter, Marisa; and two brothers, Wilfred and Miles Schmitz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Steven Abaukaka will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. before the service Friday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on March 18, 2019
