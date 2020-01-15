Virginia H. Dunnum

ONALASKA -- Virginia H. Dunnum, 79, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born April 4, 1940, to Henry and Elnora (Dopson) Stakston in Vernon County.

She was baptized May 12, 1940 and confirmed May 1955 at Skogdalen Lutheran Church, rural Westby. Virginia married Maynard Dunnum Aug. 23, 1961, in Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby. This union was blessed with two sons, John and Brad. Virginia had several jobs throughout her life, beginning at Vernon Electric Coop in Westby and retiring from Wichelt Imports in 2010.

Survivors include her husband, Maynard; sons, John (Kate) of La Crescent, Minn., and Brad (Amy) of Rockland, Mich.; five grandchildren, Kristine, Ethan, Jenna, Zoe and Leah; a sister, Elaine Olson; and sisters-in-law, Carol Hehn and Florence Overgard; brother-in-law, Howard Dunnum; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Deanne Dunnum; brothers-in-law, Ardell Olson, Carl Hehn and Philip Overgard; and a nephew and godchild, David Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will be in Skogdalen Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at . Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church or a charity of donor's choice.