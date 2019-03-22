Virginia "Ginny" Donaldson

Virginia "Ginny" Donaldson passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, due to complications from lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, Louis; her siblings, Tracey and Todd; her daughter, Suzanne; and her grandchildren, Lindsey, Stephanie, Adam, and Ben; along with several nephews, nieces, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Matt; and her parents, Robert and Patricia (Barrett) Sawyer.

A strong proponent of education, Virginia was deeply interested in literature, music, theater, and poetry and never hesitated to share these interests with those she loved. She also loved to cook and share meals with her family.

Virginia did not want a funeral or any type of ceremony. She preferred that she be remembered as she was in life. Those fortunate enough to know Virginia knew her to be vibrant, kind, generous, and warm. She will be deeply missed. Online guestbook may be signed at .