Virginia E. Arnold
January 26, 2020
Virginia 'Ginny' E. Arnold
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Virginia "Ginny" E. Arnold, 87, of Caledonia passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 27, 2020
