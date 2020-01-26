Virginia E. Arnold
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Virginia E. Arnold

January 26, 2020

Virginia E. Arnold Virginia 'Ginny' E. Arnold
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Virginia "Ginny" E. Arnold, 87, of Caledonia passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 27, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Virginia E. Arnold, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Virginia
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 27, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.