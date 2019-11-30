Virgil H. Meinking
Virgil H. Meinking

February 12, 1932 - November 30, 2019

Virgil Meinking, 87, of La Crosse passed away at the Hillview Health Care Center Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Virgil was born Feb. 12, 1932, to Alvin and Myrtle (Jerome) Meinking. On Oct. 29, 1952, he married Betty Le Jeune at St. Thomas More Church in La Crosse.
Virgil retired from Trane Company after 42 years, as a welder and was a member of the 25 year club. In his earlier years he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, camping, deer hunting with his family, playing cards and caring for his immaculate yard. His later years were spent riding his scooter, attending numerous family gatherings and spoiling his grand dogs.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Gary, Ken (Linda), Tom, Tim (Ann Cade); and daughters, Karen (Tom) Wang, Judy (Jeff) Noel, Lori (Pete) Karlin; along with his grandchildren, Craig (Rose), Brian, Sarah (Andrew), Jamie (Eric), Cory (Chelsea), Shannon (Ryan), Jacob (Amber), Melissa (Ben), Ben (Carli), Michelle. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren, Vash, Evelyn, Ella, Tenley, Adalyn, Alea, Mc Kenna, Keionna, Rylee, Logan, Alex and soon to be, Baby Morgan and Baby Meinking; and many other relatives and friends.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delores Buol; a niece, aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Entombment will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday, at the church.
His family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Health Care Center for their comforting care and support, especially the 700 wing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 3, 2019
Events

Visitation

Friday December 06, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Visitation

Saturday December 07, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI

Funeral Mass

Saturday December 07, 2019
12:00 PM

Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.