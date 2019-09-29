Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Violet Koudelka
September 29, 2019
Violet Koudelka
Violet Koudelka, 101, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Center, West Salem.
Survivors include son, David (Bonnie) Koudelka, La Crosse; two grandchildren, Tara (Paul) Wetzel, David (Angela) Koudelka; four great-grandchildren, Morgan and Gavin Wetzel, Mya and Chase Koudelka.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church, Antigo, Wis. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. www.bradleyfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Violet Koudelka, please visit Tribute Store.
Violet Koudelka, 101, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Center, West Salem.
Survivors include son, David (Bonnie) Koudelka, La Crosse; two grandchildren, Tara (Paul) Wetzel, David (Angela) Koudelka; four great-grandchildren, Morgan and Gavin Wetzel, Mya and Chase Koudelka.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church, Antigo, Wis. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. www.bradleyfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Violet Koudelka, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 1, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Violet
in memory of Violet
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 01, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.