Violet Koudelka
Violet Koudelka

September 29, 2019

Violet Koudelka, 101, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Center, West Salem.
Survivors include son, David (Bonnie) Koudelka, La Crosse; two grandchildren, Tara (Paul) Wetzel, David (Angela) Koudelka; four great-grandchildren, Morgan and Gavin Wetzel, Mya and Chase Koudelka.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church, Antigo, Wis. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. www.bradleyfh.com.
Published on October 1, 2019
