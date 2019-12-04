Violet Luella Johnson
December 04, 2019

Violet Luella (Fetty) Johnson, 96, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare Center. Her children, Leslie G. Johnson and Sherry L. McDonald were by her side. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Faith United Methodist Church (formerly Asbury United Methodist Church), 1818 Redfield St., La Crosse. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Burial will be in the Viola City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the obituary in it's entirety and offer online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 7, 2019
