Vincent R. Marco
Vincent R. Marco

November 15, 2019

Vincent R. Marco, 84, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Bethany St. Joseph's Care Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 19, 2019
