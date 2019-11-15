Follow story
Vincent R. Marco
November 15, 2019
Vincent R. Marco
Vincent R. Marco, 84, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Bethany St. Joseph's Care Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 19, 2019
