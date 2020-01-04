Follow story
Vincent Haas
January 04, 2020
Vincent Theodore Haas
WAUKON, Iowa -- Vincent Theodore Haas, 93, of Waukon died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published on January 6, 2020
