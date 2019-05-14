Follow story
Victoria Bowles Wing
May 14, 2019
Victoria Bowles Wing
Victoria Bowles Wing, 54, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at home in La Crosse. She was the devoted daughter of Elizabeth (Liz) Wing, who died Jan. 30, 2019. Despite having her own health problems, Victoria completed her mission of taking care of her mother at home. Victoria was born in Denver, but grew up in La Crosse. She spent her career helping to raise funds for those in need and advancing causes she believed in. She worked for many different organizations including Planned Parenthood, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the University of California. At the time of her death, she was involved in planning a celebration of life for her mother.
