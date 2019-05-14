Victoria Bowles Wing
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Victoria Bowles Wing

May 14, 2019

Victoria Bowles Wing Victoria Bowles Wing
Victoria Bowles Wing, 54, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at home in La Crosse. She was the devoted daughter of Elizabeth (Liz) Wing, who died Jan. 30, 2019. Despite having her own health problems, Victoria completed her mission of taking care of her mother at home. Victoria was born in Denver, but grew up in La Crosse. She spent her career helping to raise funds for those in need and advancing causes she believed in. She worked for many different organizations including Planned Parenthood, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the University of California. At the time of her death, she was involved in planning a celebration of life for her mother.
Published on May 18, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Victoria
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 18, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.