Victoria Wing
January 30, 2019
Friends and family of Victoria Wing will honor her by donating to the fund for restoration of the Veterans Memorial Pool in La Crosse. Victoria spent her career raising funds for causes that were close to her heart. She spent many happy hours at Memorial Pool and wanted to see it reopen.
Victoria died unexpectedly of respiratory failure over Mother's Day weekend in La Crosse. She was 54. Victoria had completed her mission of taking care of her mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Wing, who died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. At the time of her death, Victoria was helping to plan Liz's celebration of life, which took place in La Crosse Saturday, May 18.
Victoria was born in Denver but moved to La Crosse when she was five years old. She attended La Crosse schools, graduating from Central High School with the class of 1982. Tori had a lovely singing voice and a great ear for harmony. She sang in the robed choir and swing choir.
Victoria attended Smith College in Northampton, Mass., where she sang a cappella with the Smithereens. She majored in political science and graduated in 1986.
She had a passion for social justice that led her to work for a variety of organizations including Planned Parenthood and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. With the goal of leading planned giving efforts, she attended the University of Wisconsin Law School, graduating in 1993. After her graduation, she moved to California, where she worked with major donors to the University of California. She started on the Berkeley campus and later moved to Santa Barbara.
Victoria was an enthusiastic and knowledgeable music fan who especially enjoyed David Bowie and Tom Petty. She saw Bowie live in New York several times with her friend, Paula Zanger and in 2014 she went to the Bowie exhibit in Chicago with her friend, Sioux Johannsen. Victoria also saw Tom Petty several times.
Victoria enjoyed exploring other countries and cultures, and in 2000 she began taking an annual trip with a college friend, Elizabeth Rohrbough. They traveled to Italy twice, and to Paris, Istanbul, Morocco, Egypt, Russia, Chile, and Argentina.
Victoria was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and underwent three surgeries in Santa Barbara. Although her cancer went into remission, she never fully recovered her health. When her mother became ill, Victoria was determined to honor a promise she had made to care for her at home until her death. And she did.
Victoria is survived by her siblings, Elizabeth (Betsy) Bashor (Jon) of El Cerrito, Calif., Stephen Wing (Marilyn) of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Geoffrey Wing (Genevieve) of Encinitas, Calif.; two nephews, Colin Bashor and Blake Wing; a niece, Stephanie Pelletier; and two great-nephews.
Donations can be made in her name to the Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign, P.O. Box 1661, La Crosse 54602; or online using the web-page redirect http:////bit.ly//VictoriaWing. If total donations reach $1,000, her name will be included on a "wall of community support" at the pool when the renovation is completed.
September 21, 2019
