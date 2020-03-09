Victoria (Vickie) L. Voss

Victoria (Vickie) L. Voss, 65, passed away of natural causes Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Sylmar, Calif.

She was born Jan. 7, 1955, to Jerome and Jeanette (Hillyer) Fogel.

She married Wilbur (Hunts) Knoblock, they had two children, Michelle and DuWayne.

Victoria is survived by daughter, Michelle (Knoblock) Hamiel, (husband Daniel R. and Victoria's grandson, Daniel G.); and a son, DuWayne Knobloch (wife Denelle). She is survived by two sisters, Joyce (Fogel) Johnson (Leland-deceased) and Patricia (Fogel) Lund (husband Oren-deceased) both of Spring Grove, Minn.; and one brother, Jerome Fogel Jr. of La Crosse. She is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanette and Jerome Fogel; siblings, Corrine (Fogel) Houlihan, Bonnie (Fogel) Johnson and Rodney (Butch) Fogel. She was also preceded in death by one niece, Tunya Johnson.

Vickie was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, loved country music and was an advocate for animals.

Memorials or donations may be made in her name to a charity of your choice or since Vickie was such an animal lover, donations can be made to your local animal shelter or animal rescue center.