Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Vernon J. Reekers
March 18, 2020
Vernon J. Reekers
ONALASKA -- Vernon J. Reekers, 90, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus, services and a full obituary will be announced at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
ONALASKA -- Vernon J. Reekers, 90, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus, services and a full obituary will be announced at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on March 21, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Vernon
in memory of Vernon
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 21, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.