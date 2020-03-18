Vernon J. Reekers
ONALASKA -- Vernon J. Reekers, 90, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus, services and a full obituary will be announced at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
To send flowers to the family of Vernon J. Reekers, please visit Tribute Store.
