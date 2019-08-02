Vernon W. Hemerley

TOMAH -- Vernon W. Hemerley, 89, of Tomah passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Serenity House. He was born Feb. 6, 1930, in the town of Wellington, Monroe County, Wis., to Gustav and Emilie (Preuss) Hemerley. He was baptized at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Kendall, April 6, 1930, and was confirmed there April 2, 1944. Vernon graduated from the Kendall High School class of 1948. Vernon continued to work on the Hemerley homestead farm on South Ridge and later purchased it from his parents.

He was united in marriage to Lucile Eckelberg, July 30, 1960, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, in Kendall. Together, they lived and worked on the farm until June 1984, when they sold the farm and moved to Tomah.

Vernon was an avid sports person. He was a successful baseball player on the Kendall City team and loved remembering and talking about those games. He played slow pitch softball later in his life. He and Lucille enjoyed many professional baseball games on trips to many different parks in the U.S. He liked to go to the local high school sports events and basketball games at the UW. Vernon also enjoyed the many vacations trips to National Parks and U.S. places of interest, with Gladys and Roger Kaus. Another enjoyment was his many years as a wildlife hunter. He went to Montana and South Dakota, on different hunting trips. In earlier years, he looked forward to deer hunting in Wisconsin, each fall. His love of horses led him to be a fan of Horse-pullers Org., of Wisconsin, and developed a special friendship with the Lester Hershberger Family.

Vernon served his Lord as a church council member at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, at Kendall and at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah, where he was a member.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lucile, of Tomah; two daughters, Jayne (Gene) Jaeger of Watertown, S.D., and Lynne (Mark) Sakowski of Cockeysville, Md.; three grandsons, Ethan, Colin and Lucas Jaeger, all of Watertown; two sisters, Ramona Waterworth of Columbus, Wis., and Judy Kessenich of Denver; a brother-in-law, Reinold Eckelberg; sisters-in-law, Ruby Butterfuss of Tomah, Marie Neitzel of Onalaska, Gladys (Roger) Kaus of Raleigh, N.C., Alvera Eckelberg of Kendall and Marian Eckelberg of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Everett; a sister, Darleen Martalock; many brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor William King will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Thursday at the church.

The family requests the memorials be given to The Tomah Hospice Touch, 321 Butts Ave., Tomah, or St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School in Vern's Memory.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Erdman, all the staff at Hospice, and Eric and Irene Lawson for their love, help, and care.