Vernon Lyle Bue

ETTRICK -- Vernon Lyle Bue, 81, of rural Ettrick died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by his family in the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Vernon was born May 26, 1937, in Trempealeau County, to Orin and Tina (Anderson) Bue. Vernon married Carol Wilson-Boehm Aug. 3, 1985, in the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick.

Vernon and Carol saw much of the world including most of the U.S. Vernon was known for his love of farming and anything John Deere. He was generous with his time and knowledge and respected hard work. Service to his community was also important to him. Vernon served on several boards and committees including the AG Co-op, North Beaver Creek Church council and was a founding member of the Coulee Region Riders Club.

Vernon will always be remembered for his ability to talk to anyone, tell a good story and an occasional Ole and Lena joke.

Vernon is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Carol; his stepsons, Douglas Boehm, Michael (Stacey) Boehm and Christopher (Daisy) Boehm; his grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan and Adam; his great-grandchildren, August, Avery, Isla and Matthew; a sister, Bernice Olson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Vernon was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Johnson and her husband, LeRoy; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Ettrick. Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service at the church

Tuesday.