Vernice D. Kirkeeng
December 03, 2019
Vernice D. Kirkeeng
Vernice D. Kirkeeng, 91, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 9, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1416 S. 16th St., La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on December 4, 2019
in memory of Vernice
