Verneda E. Hackner
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Verneda E. Hackner

April 05, 2020

Verneda E. Hackner Verneda E. Hackner
ONALASKA -- Verneda E. Hackner, 96, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Verneda E. Hackner, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Verneda
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.