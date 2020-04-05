Follow story
Verneda E. Hackner
April 05, 2020
ONALASKA -- Verneda E. Hackner, 96, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
