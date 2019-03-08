Verna "Murph" M. Johnson

TREMPEALEAU -- Verna M. Johnson, 90, affectionately known as Murph to many and as Grams to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, made her way to heaven Friday, March 8, 2019, after a brief stay at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.

She was born March 26, 1928 in Galesville to Lester and Carrie (nee Mark) Murray. Murph was raised in Galesville and attended elementary and high school there. She was very proud of the fact that she had maintained perfect attendance at school for 10 consecutive years from third grade through her graduation from high school. Two original newspaper articles citing her accomplishment to this day are posted on her refrigerator door at home. Murph married Robert H. Johnson of Trempealeau Jan. 19, 1948. They spent most of their married life residing in Trempealeau. She continued to live in their hose on Third Street after Bob's death Dec. 7, 1970. Murph lived in her beloved home independently until Jan. 15, 2017, when she suffered a broken hip. After a lengthy rehabilitation she returned to her home with the assistance of many friends and relatives, where she remained until shortly before her death.

Murph was a stay at home housewife for most of her married life. She did in home child care for several years, and would work seasonly at the then Spittler Apple Orchard. Following Bob's death she worked for Dr. C. B. Moen in his clinic in Galesville. She enjoyed that work very much. Adults have often said that they remember Murph at the clinic when their mothers brought them there for appointments.

Murph led an active life. She was a Cub Scout den mother, served as Trempealeau public health nurse, community representative on the board of advisors of Marinuka Manor, neighborhood fund drive volunteer for various charities, and sang in a multi-community gospel choir that performed at various churches during the summer months. She and Bob never missed a Trempealeau Bears high school sporting event when their two sons were playing, as well as University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugolds basketball games where Steve played. She was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Braves and Brewers fan. Murph's personal participation sport of choice was bowling. She was a long-time member of the Beaver Builders team and spent many Wednesday evenings at the bowling lanes in Galesville. Murph also belonged to Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years. Murph was a devoted member of the Trempealeau United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, was an active member of several committees, and participated in the annual donut sale, the annual chicken dinner, and Sunday school activities. She loved knowing all the youngsters in Sunday school, and any babies that were brought to church were likely to spend time being held by Murph. Her church and the many friends she had there were a Rock for her, especially in the 48 years following Bob's death.

In addition to Bob, Murph was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Carrie Murray; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Louise Johnson; sisters, Norma Murray and Arlyce Chambas; brother-in-law, Tom Chambas; brother, Allyn Murray; sister-in-law, Alice Murray; brother, Lester Murray, Jr.; sister-in law, Juanita Murray; brother-in-law, Don George; stepsister, Mertie Scheibe; stepbrothers, Harvey and Harry Murray; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Murph is survived by her son, Tom Johnson(Karen) of Fitchburg, Wis.; son, Steve Johnson (Christi) of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Amy Magnus (Jim), Kristin Faber (Cory), Sarah Folkers (Ken), Jessica Euting (Tim), Jenny Ross (Erik) and Derek Johnson (Lizzy). She was also the proud great-grandmother of Kylie and Kaden Magnus, Breckin, Tenley and Piper Faber, McKenna and Mason Folkers, Tanner, Tyler, Zoey and Abbey Euting, Nick and Noah Ross, and Hadley and Harper Johnson. She is also survived by two sisters, Doris Kingman, Jean George; several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Carol and Gordy Knudson and Solveig and Doug Bockenhauer.

The family is grateful to Dr. Ohlrogge and nurse Angie for their many years of tender care, and the staffs at Mayo Clinic Holmen, Mayo Hospital, Marinuka Manor and Mayo Hospice Care for their compassionate service to Murph and the family.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, both being at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Trempealeau Public Cemetery.

The family requests that any memorials be directed to the Trempealeau United Methodist Church.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.