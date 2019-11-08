Follow story
Verna Margaret Hoefs
November 08, 2019
Verna Margaret Hoefs (née Paul), 94, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 W. Elizabeth St., Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on November 11, 2019
Events
Visitation
Thursday November 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home
801 East Monowau Street, Tomah, WI
Memorial Service
Friday November 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
310 W. Elizabeth St, Tomah, WI
