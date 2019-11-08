Verna Margaret Hoefs
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Verna Margaret Hoefs

November 08, 2019

Verna Margaret Hoefs Verna Margaret Hoefs
Verna Margaret Hoefs (née Paul), 94, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 W. Elizabeth St., Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on November 11, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Verna Margaret Hoefs, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Verna
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Thursday November 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home
801 East Monowau Street, Tomah, WI

Order flowers for Verna's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Verna's Visitation begins.

Memorial Service

Friday November 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
310 W. Elizabeth St, Tomah, WI

Order flowers for Verna's Memorial Service

Guaranteed delivery before Verna's Memorial Service begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 11, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.