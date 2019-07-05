Verna Baltz
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Verna Baltz

August 21, 1942 - July 05, 2019

Verna Baltz Verna Marie Baltz
Verna Marie Baltz, 76, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019, in her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1942, to Alvin and Erma Lorenz.
Verna had a green thumb and enjoyed her plants and gardens. She worked for many years in health care in Black River Falls.
She is survived by her two sons, Gregory L. Baltz, Wade A Baltz; stepgranddaughter, Kimberly; and her children, Ashley and Olivia; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Randy Baltz; and her parents.
The family would like to thank the care team at Gundersen Health System Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published on July 8, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Verna
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 08, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.