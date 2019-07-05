Follow story
Verna Baltz
August 21, 1942 - July 05, 2019
Verna Marie Baltz
Verna Marie Baltz, 76, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019, in her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1942, to Alvin and Erma Lorenz.
Verna had a green thumb and enjoyed her plants and gardens. She worked for many years in health care in Black River Falls.
She is survived by her two sons, Gregory L. Baltz, Wade A Baltz; stepgranddaughter, Kimberly; and her children, Ashley and Olivia; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Randy Baltz; and her parents.
The family would like to thank the care team at Gundersen Health System Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published on July 8, 2019
