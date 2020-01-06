Verl Dow
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Verl Dow

August 25, 1932 - January 06, 2020

Verl Dow Verl "Curly" H. Dow
Verl "Curly" H. Dow, 87, of La Crosse died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. He was born Aug. 25, 1932, to Howard and Hazel Dow in Burns, Wis. Curly enjoyed growing roses, collecting hickory nuts, and was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan.
He is survived by a son, Paul (Nicole) Dow; and three grandchildren, Lillian, Garrett, and Everett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, Wis. The Rev. Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 7, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Verl Dow, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Verl
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Friday January 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

St. Peter's Catholic Church - Middle Ridge
W695 Hwy. 33, Rockland, WI

Order flowers for Verl's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Verl's Visitation begins.

Mass

Friday January 10, 2020
10:00 AM

St. Peter's Catholic Church - Middle Ridge
W695 Hwy. 33, Rockland, WI

Order flowers for Verl's Mass

Guaranteed delivery before Verl's Mass begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 07, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.