Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Verl Dow
August 25, 1932 - January 06, 2020
Verl "Curly" H. Dow
Verl "Curly" H. Dow, 87, of La Crosse died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. He was born Aug. 25, 1932, to Howard and Hazel Dow in Burns, Wis. Curly enjoyed growing roses, collecting hickory nuts, and was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan.
He is survived by a son, Paul (Nicole) Dow; and three grandchildren, Lillian, Garrett, and Everett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, Wis. The Rev. Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Verl "Curly" H. Dow, 87, of La Crosse died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. He was born Aug. 25, 1932, to Howard and Hazel Dow in Burns, Wis. Curly enjoyed growing roses, collecting hickory nuts, and was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan.
He is survived by a son, Paul (Nicole) Dow; and three grandchildren, Lillian, Garrett, and Everett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, Wis. The Rev. Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 7, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Verl
in memory of Verl
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Friday January 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church - Middle Ridge
W695 Hwy. 33, Rockland, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Verl's Visitation begins.
Mass
Friday January 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church - Middle Ridge
W695 Hwy. 33, Rockland, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Verl's Mass begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 07, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.