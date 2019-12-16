Verda Yahr Grinde

MELROSE -- Verda Yahr Grinde, 96, of Melrose died at Grand View Care Center, Blair, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Verda was born March 9, 1923, to August and Josephine Yahr in Franklin, rural Ettrick. Her father operated the Franklin Store. She attended high school at Gale College, Galesville, and Logan High School, La Crosse, graduating in 1940. After a year at St. Olaf College, she accepted jobs in Winnetka and Evanston, Ill. She so enjoyed her years in the Chicago area. In September 1947, she married Allen Grinde. They lived and raised seven children in rural Melrose.

She was a member of North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, Women of the ELCA, Shake Hollow Homemakers and Eastern Star. She dearly loved her family and cherished their company. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Verda was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; daughter, Anne; by her parents; sisters, Amy Urberg, Evelyn Twesme and Fernanda Simonson; and grandchild, Erica B. Grinde.

She is survived by children, Bette (Arlen Stern), Jon (Jane), Alyce (Steve Tracey), Allen, Brooke (Jocelyn), Robert (Susan); 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the North Beaver Creek First Lutheran Church, W10767 County Rd. C Ettrick, with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor Adam Ahrens will officiate. Burial in the North Beaver Creek First Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery Association. Kratz Funeral Home-Portage ( ) is assisting the family with arrangements.