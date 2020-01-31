Follow story
Vera L. Melstrand
January 31, 2020
Vera L. Melstrand
Vera L. Melstrand, 97, formerly of Amsterdam Valley, rural Holmen passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at New Amsterdam Presbyterian Church, N7283 John St., Holmen, with the Rev. Allen Hanson officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 4, 2020
