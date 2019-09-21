Follow story
Velma V. Stephans
September 21, 2019
Velma V. Stephans
Velma V. Stephans, 93, of La Crosse died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Hoppe will officiate, with burial to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday in the funeral home. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on September 28, 2019
