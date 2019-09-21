Velma V. Stephans
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Velma V. Stephans

September 21, 2019

Velma V. Stephans Velma V. Stephans
Velma V. Stephans, 93, of La Crosse died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Hoppe will officiate, with burial to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday in the funeral home. A complete obituary will follow.
To send flowers to the family of Velma V. Stephans, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Velma
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.