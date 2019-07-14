Velma Marie Lewis

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Marie Lewis, 87, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Atrium Post-Acute Care Center in Black River Falls. Velma was born March, 26, 1932, to George and Marie Lewis (Whitefeather-Decorah) in Greenwood, Wis. She attended Neillsville Indian School and then moved to Jackson County. She worked at Norplex for 25 years. Velma was a legendary basket maker with her mother. She was a professional bingo player, a lifetime member of the auxiliary, and an avid Packers fan. She was also a loving caretaker for her mother, for many years.

Velma is survived by her brothers, George (Ruth) Lewis and Harold (Carol) Lewis. She is survived by her sister, Bernice (Earl) Blackdeer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Ann Hendricks; and her brothers, Spencer Lewis, Alvin Lewis, Benjamin Lewis and Joseph Lewis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today, July 17, at Ho-Chunk United Church of Christ. Burial will take place at Ho-Chunk United Church of Christ Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Mission Community Building. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and from 1 p.m. until the time of service today, at Torgerson Funeral Home.