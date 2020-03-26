Follow story
Velma A. Gruntzel
January 18, 1930 - March 26, 2020
Velma A. Gruntzel
Our Loving mother, Velma A. Gruntzel, 90, of La Crosse joined our father, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Taylor, Jan. 18, 1930, to John and Myrtle (Grandall) Julson. She married Orville Gruntzel July 28, 1948. Velma spent her life mostly in the health care field. She enjoyed her time spent at Jellystone Campground in Warrens, where she maintained a permanent site. She also enjoyed making quilts and afghans for her children and grandchildren.
Velma is survived by her children, JoAnn, Ron (Pat), Terry (Rita), Randy, Leslie, David, Dale (Vonda), Mark (Dolce); her two pugs, "Molly" and "Missy"; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Steien and Muriel (Ted) Fisher. She was preceded in death her husband, Orville; son, Jerel; son-in-law, Roger Henderson; and sister and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to thank Mayo Health System Hospice for the help they provided Velma at home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 28, 2020
