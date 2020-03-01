Una Mae Doering
Una Mae Doering

February 28, 1942 - March 01, 2020

WINONA, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Una Mae Doering, 78, of Winona, and formerly of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Saginaw, Mich., to Orvis and Pearl (Durham) Myers. She married Donald Doering Dec. 30, 1962.
Una worked several years self-employed with her Accounting and Tax Service. Once retired, she filled her time working at Sears, waitressing and spending time with her friends and family. Una enjoyed traveling and encouraged others to go for a road trip or listen to the local Jazz bands.
Una is survived by six children, Judy (Ken) Doering-Ellis, Bruce (Cheryl) Doering, Steve Doering, Doty (Steve) Scoville, Donna (Jerris) Heyer, Laurie Moore; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, cousins; along with a special friend, Ruth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; two sisters, Josephine Shalin, Georgia Delores Felker; her parents; daughter, Diana; son, Daniel; and a granddaughter, Storm.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor Dennis Harbach will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Dresbach, Minn. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schumacher - Kish Funeral Home, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, Minn., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 2, 2020
