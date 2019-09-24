Follow story
Troy Dwayne Oldenburg
September 24, 2019
Troy Dwayne Oldenburg
Correction: Troy Dwayne Oldenburg, 50, of West Salem passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
His obituary in Sunday's Tribune should have included his 98-year old paternal grandfather, Lawrence Oldenburg as a survivor.
Published on September 30, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday October 04, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills
W3569 County Road M, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Memorial Service
Friday October 04, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills
W3569 County Road M, La Crosse, Wisconsin
