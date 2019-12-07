Follow story
Troy A. Bagniefski
March 08, 1981 - December 07, 2019
Troy A. Bagniefski
Troy A. Bagniefski, 38, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died suddenly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his residence.
Troy was born March 8, 1981, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Jeff and Laurie (Hancock) Bagniefski. He was a general contractor.
Troy enjoyed all things outdoors including participating in Father's Day golf outings with his dad, brother-in-law, Milan and nephew, Bentley; gardening, hunting, snowboarding and visiting the Boundary Waters. He loved grilling and cooking. Troy was very devoted and protective of his sisters. He had the biggest heart. He was generous, thoughtful and an amazing one-of-a-kind person who loved spending time with his family, friends and dog.
Troy is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Jeanne Hancock of Chippewa Falls; paternal grandmother, Rita Bagniefski of La Crosse, Wis.; his father, Jeffrey Bagniefski of La Crosse; his mother, Laurie (Martin) Klomstad of Altoona, Wis.; brothers, Garrett Bagniefski of Portland, Ore., Anthony Hebert of Eau Claire, and Tyler Weltzin of Menomonie; sisters, Brooke (Milan) Dubravka of Fridley, Minn., Rachel (Cody) Swearingen of Vancouver, Wash., and Katie (Chandler) Lauer of Eau Claire; and stepbrothers, Matthew Klomstad of Altoona, and Ryan (Darian) Klomstad of Omaha, Neb.
Troy was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Fred Bagniefski.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Horan Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Troy will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 9, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday December 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.