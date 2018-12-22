Follow story
Trent Strang
December 22, 2018
VIROQUA -- Trent Strang, 68, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua will officiate. Friends may call from 1 p.m. till the time of service. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. of Viroqua, is serving the family.
