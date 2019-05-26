Toni Ann Schoen

Toni Ann Schoen, 67, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Toni was born in La Crosse, Feb. 5, 1952, to Tony and Anna (Kelley) Butterfield. She was a 1970 graduate of Central High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On Dec. 23, 1994, Toni married Jeffrey J. Schoen in La Crosse.

Toni worked as a customer service representative for many years, first for the Company Store in La Crosse and then spending most of her career with CenturyTel before retiring. In her free time, Toni loved crocheting and also enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She was a member of American Legion Post 52 Auxiliary.

Toni is survived by her husband, Jeff; her children, Terri (Chris) Stagman of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Eric Faas of Onalaska; two grandsons, Austin Colburn and Matthew Stagman; one great-grandson, Zedlin Colburn; her father, Tony Butterfield of La Crosse; two sisters, Mary (Bob) Weidemann of La Crosse and Kellie Kay (Greg) Mueller of Holmen; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna; a sister, Delsey Neuman; and a brother, John Butterfield.

A celebration of Toni's life will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at .