Tom P. Farrell
Tom P. Farrell

May 25, 1936 - December 23, 2019

MINDORO/ONALASKA -- Tom P. Farrell, 83 of Mindoro/Onalaska passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born May 25, 1936, in La Crosse. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 28, 2019
