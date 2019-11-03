Follow story
Todd Wright
November 03, 2019
Todd M. Wright
HOLMEN -- Todd M. Wright, 45, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from complications due to appendiceal cancer. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a memorial service at 7 pm. A full obituary is available online at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on November 4, 2019
