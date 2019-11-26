Todd Allan Renwick

Todd Allan Renwick, 49, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Todd Allan Renwick was born Aug. 22, 1970, to Linda (Young) and Larry Renwick. Todd married the love of his life, Erin (Parins) Aug. 25, 2007, in La Crosse.

Todd had many interests that include fishing and playing darts, but the most important thing to him was camping with his family and friends at Champions Campground. He loved to drive around the campground on his golf cart with a Miller Lite in hand. He loved to play bags while camping and just sit back and laugh. The most important thing to him was spending time with his children, who were his entire world. Word cannot express how deeply missed Todd will be, but we know he is in Heaven, looking down on all of us and that provides us some comfort during this time.

Todd is survived by his wife, Erin (Parins); son, Cody Parins, daughter, Carlie and son, Cole. He is also survived by his father, Larry; sisters, Tracey and Nicole; Uncle Chuck Renwick; Aunt Audrey Renwick; father-in-law, Mark Parins I; mother-in-law, Deanna Parins; brothers-in-law, Mark (Andrea) Parins II, Brad Parins and Alden (Amber) Parins; and cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived his best friends, Steve (Linda Eide), Brian (Melissa) Bernd, Ashley Sarazin and Brian Grunden (Jeanine Smith).

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; and his maternal grandmother, Ernestine Renwick.

A celebration of Todd's life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 153 Mason St., Onalaska.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful medical staff and hospice care at Mayo Health System.