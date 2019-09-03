Todd "TJ" Ennis

HILLSBORO/LA CROSSE - Todd "TJ" Ennis, 33, formerly of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Hillsboro. He was born to Todd and Mary (Schwichtenberg) Ennis Dec. 17, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nev. He graduated from Central High School in 2004 and then served in the United States Army from 2004 until 2012. He proudly served active duty overseas in Germany and Iraq and later continued to serve stateside in the Army Reserves.

The most important thing to TJ was his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a gifted artist and published author. He loved his motorcycle and enjoyed a trip to Sturgis with his dad in 2009. His wicked sense of humor and big heart will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Todd and Mary Ennis of La Farge, Wis.; his sister, Crystal (Erik) Johnson of Plainfield, Ill.; his brother, Chad (Becca) Ennis of Madison, Wis.; his nieces and nephews, Lucy, Evan, Henry, George, Viola and Jacob; his grandfather, Joe (Ronnie) Ennis of Wonewoc, Wis.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

TJ was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Phyllis Schwichtenberg; paternal grandmother, Barbara Hellpap; uncle, Tom Schwichtenberg.

A visitation will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro followed by military honors. For online information go to .

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project®, committed to helping those living with PTSD.