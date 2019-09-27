Follow story
Timothy John Guth
March 13, 1958 - September 27, 2019
Late in the afternoon, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Tim peacefully lost his courageous battle with ALS and FTD. He was 61 years, six months and 14 days old. Tim fought his disease with dignity and a quiet strength that was a remarkable testament of his character and his faith in his Lord and Savior.
Tim had a true sense of duty and obligation to his Special Forces Brotherhood, to the rule of law, to his friends and to his family.
Tim was born in New Ulm, Minn., March 13, 1958. Tim attended St. John's Lutheran Elementary and Caledonia High School. He was a trumpet player in the band, as well as a three sport athlete. He graduated as class valedictorian in 1976. He later graduated from St. Olaf College, Hamline School of Law and joined the U.S. Army and graduated from John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center Special Operations, Tim was a Army Ranger as well as a Special Forces Green Beret.
Upon exiting the military, Tim applied as field agent to the FBI and later the U.S. Navy fighter pilot school. If it wasn't for partial color blindness that prevented his admittance, his path may have taken a very different route.
In 1987, Tim started as the assistant district attorney in the City of Winona, Minn., and after several years moved to La Crosse, to work with McDonald & Munson Estate Planning Law Firm. Tim ultimately decided he really enjoyed the defense side of law and jury trials and later became a third partner in the Brinkmann, Van Nuland, Guth Law Firm. After several years, Tim opened up a solo practice, which was known today as the Guth Law Firm LLC. After 31 years practicing law, Tim retired due to his ALS and FTD illness in March of 2018.
Tim had a zest for and lived a passionate life. He was fiercely independent, he loved and was loved by many. He always had a twinkle in his eye that hinted of mischief. Tim loved people and loved to celebrate life. Planning special events and field trips with the gang was a full-time hobby. Always a great jokester and master story teller. Tim was an avid Packers fan and began hosting annual Super Bowl parties and serving his famous chili. In addition, with his good friend, Bill Flottmeyer, they started Bill and Tim's excellent Christmas parties, with The *hitty Band, where Tim was lead singer, master electric stump fiddle player and sang such songs as "Sweet Home Caledonia" and his favorite "King of the Road." Many great times celebrated with friends and family over the years at the Casio/NightHawks/Earls.
Tim is survived by his loving parents, Orville and Patt Guth; sister, Catherine (Jeff) Guth Gray; brother, Eric (Sue) Guth; nephew, Jordan (Yanire) Guth; and nieces, Sophia (Tristan) Beyer, McKenzie (Austin) Bowman and Alexis Gray; and many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family at their time of need. Online condolences can be offered at www.Jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on October 1, 2019
