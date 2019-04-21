Thomas Suhr
Thomas Suhr

May 30, 1940 - April 21, 2019

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- Thomas Suhr, 78, of Marshfield passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Marshfield Clinic's palliative care unit after a long illness.
Tom was born May 30, 1940, in Milwaukee, to Frank and Anne (Dalka) Suhr. He was a 1958 graduate of Riverside High School in Milwaukee, where he was employed at Gimbels department store and was a member of the Milwaukee Fire Department. He later moved to Marshfield, where he was a firefighter and later a police officer and detective, before serving as police chief in the Wisconsin communities of Augusta and West Salem. He later served as the safety and security supervisor for Ace Hardware in La Crosse, before returning to the Marshfield area.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Suhr; four children, Mark Suhr of Mequon, Wis., Jeff Suhr of Rosemount, Minn., Jim Suhr of Lenexa, Kan., and Connie Westerman of Tomah; a stepson, Todd Simpson, of La Crosse; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Suhr; two sons, Thomas Suhr and Bradley Suhr; a stepson, Paul Simpson; and a grandson, Mitchell Suhr.
In honor of Tom's wishes, his body has been cremated, and no services are planned.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published on April 23, 2019
