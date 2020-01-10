Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Thomas Michael Soller
January 10, 2020
Thomas Michael Soller
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Thomas Michael Soller, of Richfield passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after living with multiple myeloma for six years. Tom was born in La Crosse, to John and Rachel Jones Soller and was the brother of Janice, all deceased. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation one hour prior at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. S. Richfield.
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Thomas Michael Soller, of Richfield passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after living with multiple myeloma for six years. Tom was born in La Crosse, to John and Rachel Jones Soller and was the brother of Janice, all deceased. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation one hour prior at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. S. Richfield.
Published on January 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Thomas
in memory of Thomas
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.