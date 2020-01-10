Thomas Michael Soller
Thomas Michael Soller

January 10, 2020

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Thomas Michael Soller, of Richfield passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after living with multiple myeloma for six years. Tom was born in La Crosse, to John and Rachel Jones Soller and was the brother of Janice, all deceased. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation one hour prior at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. S. Richfield.
Published on January 11, 2020
