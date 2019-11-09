Follow story
Thomas Richard Severson
November 09, 2019
Thomas Richard Severson
VIROQUA/LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Thomas Richard Severson, 68, of Viroqua, formerly of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska, Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 16, 2019
in memory of Thomas
