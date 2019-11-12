Follow story
Thomas D. Scott
November 12, 2019
Thomas 'Tom' D. Scott
Thomas "Tom" D. Scott, 66, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Marinuka Manor in Galesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate with entombment to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on November 14, 2019
2 posts
Nov 15, 2019
Tom will be remembered as son, brother, father, grandpa, husband, friend and so much more. To me, he will be remembered most as the love of Kathy's life. Rest in peace dear man.
Nov 14, 2019
A great loss. I will always remember him as my wonderful neighbor from Otis St in Winona. One of the best.