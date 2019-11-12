Thomas D. Scott
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Thomas D. Scott

November 12, 2019

Thomas D. Scott Thomas 'Tom' D. Scott
Thomas "Tom" D. Scott, 66, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Marinuka Manor in Galesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate with entombment to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on November 14, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Thomas D. Scott, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Thomas
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 13, 2020.

2 posts

Beth Harnish
Nov 15, 2019
Tom will be remembered as son, brother, father, grandpa, husband, friend and so much more. To me, he will be remembered most as the love of Kathy's life. Rest in peace dear man.
LaVonne Meyers
Nov 14, 2019
A great loss. I will always remember him as my wonderful neighbor from Otis St in Winona. One of the best.