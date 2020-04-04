Thomas J. Sacksteder

Thomas J. Sacksteder, otherwise known as "Chef Thomas," was born in Dayton, Ohio, Dec. 7, 1959.

Son of Raymond J. Sacksteder and Elizabeth Ann Kidder; brother to five sisters, Ann, Susan, Karen, Katherine and Joan.

Tom graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., in 1984 and was later employed as executive chef at Henry´s Fork Lodge, Sugar Loaf Resort and family owned and operated Sacksteders' Cafeteria. He went on to become executive chef/manager at Gundersen Lutheran Health System and proudly supported the FARM2SCHOOL program, by leading cooking demonstrations in local community schools. He was one of 12 recipients nationwide to receive a grant from the American Culinary Federation's Chefs Move to Schools program, appeared on "The One Minute Morsel" and initiated "The Bean Challenge," where he distributed more than 1,600 packets of beans to elementary students. He participated in the 500 Healthy Eating Program and numerous community events, volunteering his time and culinary expertise to raise money for the Gundersen Lutheran Foundation and other local charities

Tom, was greatly loved for his kind and generous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by his loving family and large community of friends.

Tom passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.