Thomas Roubik
January 11, 2020
Thomas "Tom" W. Roubik
HOLMEN -- Thomas "Tom" W. Roubik, 63, of Holmen passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, am at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
