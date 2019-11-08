Thomas 'Tom' Hugh Randall

Thomas "Tom" Hugh Randall, 81, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born Jan. 29, 1938, in La Crescent, Minn., to Nathan and Ann (Rieter) Randall. Tom served for 10 years with the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. He married Verna Mae Flannery, Nov. 30, 1963, in Brownsville, Minn., and she preceded him in death in 2015. Tom enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, cribbage, softball and traveling with his fiancé, Darlene.

Tom is survived by three children, Randy (Kim) Randall of Chaseburg, Annette (Rick) Randall-Grimes of Vinton, Iowa, and Bob Randall of Coloma, Wis.; four grandchildren, Kasey (Jacquelyn) Kreuzer, Tia Nagle, Nathan Randall and Nick Randall; three great-grandchildren, Wade and Beau Kreuzer and Aiden Randall; his fiancé, Darlene Randall; three sisters, Ione Ross of La Crosse, Dorothy De Florian of Cameron, Wis., and Mary (Fred) Fennell of New York; a brother, Jeff (Mary) Randall of Memphis, Tenn.; and a sister-in-law, Diane Randall. In addition to his wife, Verna, he was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Shirley Patterson, Betty Rask, Barbara Sapp and Marcella "Babe" Michalke; and two brothers, John and Patrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. James the Less Catholic Church. The Rev. James Altman will officiate. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and form 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army. Online guestbook is available at .