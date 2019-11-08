Follow story
Thomas H. Randall
November 08, 2019
Thomas 'Tom' H. Randall
Thomas "Tom" H. Randall, 81, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. James the Less Catholic Church. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. A complete obituary will be announced by the funeral home.
Published on November 8, 2019
