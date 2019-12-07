Thomas L. Pfaff

MELROSE -- Thomas Lawrence Pfaff, 86, of Melrose passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Tom was born in La Crosse, Feb. 26, 1933, to Lawrence and Grace (Reichgelt) Pfaff.

He was baptized April 30, 1933, at the Burr Oak Lutheran Church and was also confirmed there in 1946. He joined the Army in 1953, and was stationed in Alaska, during the Korean Conflict. Tom was a member of the Gunderson-Gilbertson American Legion Post 507 of Mindoro and the Neil S. Lewison American Legion Post 439 of Melrose and had served as commander in both.

In 1955, Tom started college at UW-River Falls and graduated in 1959, with a bachelor's degree to teach agriculture. At that time, he started working at the Wilson Meat Packing Co., where he was a livestock buyer. On June 24, 1961, he married Ann Van Dunk and they've celebrated 58 years together. Tom had a passion for farming. In 1962, when he started farming, he bought his first tractor, a used Case tractor and plow. The following year, he was able to buy a 3010 John Deere tractor, disc and a plow. He milked Holstein cattle, raised crops and enjoyed combining until the end. He was on the Board of Directors for the Black River Memorial Hospital and served on the DFA (Dairy Farmers of America) Board of Directors for 16 years.

Tom enjoyed hunting turkeys and deer. He also enjoyed fishing for walleyes in Canada, especially with friends and family. Besides hunting and fishing, he enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, but his true love was for the LA Dodgers. Above all, talking with people was something he enjoyed most. He always seemed to find some kind of connection with everyone he talked to. Tom was an active member of the Burr Oak Lutheran Church; his faith and family were the most important things in his life.

Tom is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Thomas A. (Sara Frank) and Sarah A. (Tim Cavadini); grandchildren, Brittany (Ben Rodenberg), Jamie Pfaff, Kohl (Katie Murphy) Clements, Macie Pfaff, MaKayla Clements, Collin Pfaff and Kallie Cavadini; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Audrey Rodenberg, Vivian Pfaff and Isabella Clements; siblings, Bill (Marilyn), Kenneth (Harriet) and Nancy (John Bradley); and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Grace Pfaff; daughter, Julie, in infancy; and a niece, Paulette (Powell).

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will follow in the Melrose Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 439 of Melrose. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.